GLENDALE (CBSLA) – After a video provided to CBS2/KCAL9 by a witness showing three plainclothes Glendale police officers beating a teenager suspected of shoplifting, with another uniformed officer coming into the fray and kicking the teen in the face, all four officers have been placed on administrative leave.

“The whole thing felt wrong to me,” the witness who took the video told CBSLA’s Hermela Aregawi.

The incident happened at Dick’s Sporting Goods in the Glendale Galleria Tuesday evening around 7 p.m. The officers, some of whom were assigned to the mall, had received reports of petty theft in another part of the galleria.

“The worst part of all of that was the officer that wasn’t even there to begin with, that ran up on this situation, and as soon as he arrived, he just decided I’m going to kick this kid in the head and that’s what he did,” the witness said.

According to the attorney for the teenager, the attack left his client with bruises on his eye and some injuries to the head that he’s still being treated for.

Officials at the department released another statement Monday that said:

“The Glendale Police Department is aware of the video that captured an incident involving

officers during an arrest at the Glendale Galleria Mall on June 5th, 2021. An investigation into the incident, including all actions taken by the officers during the arrest process, was immediately initiated and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is being conducted. Glendale Police Officers are held to a high standard and we work hard to maintain the trust of our community.

We take these types of incidents very seriously. Appropriate actions will be taken following the investigation.”