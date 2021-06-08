GLENDALE (CBSLA) — A rough arrest at a Glendale mall was caught on camera.
The video shows two men punching another man at a Dick's Sporting Goods store at the Glendale Galleria. A uniformed officer then arrives and kicks the man in the face.
A witness who sent the video to CBS2/KCAL9 said they believed mall security or undercover police were attempting to arrest the man for shoplifting when the uniformed officer arrived and kicked the man.
“The Glendale Police Department has seen the video and as of tonight, we have initiated a full investigation to determine all of the facts. This incident will be carefully reviewed, including all actions taken by the officers during the arrest process. Any additional video and reports regarding the case will also be thoroughly reviewed and evaluated.”