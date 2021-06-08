COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — 23-year-old Wynne Lee was arrested Sunday night in connection to the 55 Freeway road rage shooting that took the life of 6-year-old Aiden Leos on May 21.
Lee is believed to have been the driver of the vehicle suspected of being part of the shooting while 24-year-old Marcus Anthony Eriz is suspected of being the shooter. Sources say the two are boyfriend and girlfriend.
The two suspects are being held on $1 million bail.
The two suspects are being held on $1 million bail.

CBSLA learned that California Highway Patrol investigators had placed the couple under surveillance for a long period of time. On Sunday, officers followed them from a restaurant before arresting them outside of their Costa Mesa home.
Law enforcement officials said that they know where the suspects’ vehicle is located, as well as the gun used in the shooting and that they are working to secure the firearm.
Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said that murder charges may be on the table, but that a decision on the exact charges will come in the next 48 hours after prosecutors have been fully briefed on evidence gathered by CHP investigators.
"We'll be and we are as we speak executing search warrants to get additional evidence that we're going to and want to collect," Spitzer told reporters Sunday night. "And we're putting this case together. I feel very, very good about the case."
A memorial service for Leos was held Saturday.