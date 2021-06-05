YORBA LINDA (CBSLA) – Family members, loved ones, local dignitaries, law enforcement and firefighters packed a Yorba Linda church Saturday for the funeral of 6-year-old Aiden Leos who was shot and killed on the 55 Freeway in a road rage incident on May 21.

Aiden’s family said that even though he was only 6, he was wise and kind beyond his years. Joanna Cloonan, Aiden’s mother said everywhere they went with, the 6-year-old would greet strangers with, “Hello, I’m Aiden. What’s your name?”

“He loved telling his mother, his sissie and me that we were all beautiful and we believed him,” Mary Kate Cloonan, Aiden’s grandmother said.

Aiden’s “sissie,” Alexis Cloonan, said that this is the worst pain she’s ever experienced in her life.

“But just knowing that he’s happy dancing in heaven, away from the pain and suffering of the world, helps me get up every day.”

Aiden was riding in the backseat of his mother’s car, on his way to kindergarten, when the road rage shooting happened.

The suspect or suspects involved in the shooting are still at-large. All investigators have are surveillance images of the suspect’s vehicle, a white Volkswagen Golf SportWagen. Detectives believe a woman was driving and the shooter was in the passenger seat.

“My precious son had his life ripped away for absolutely no reason…I want nothing more than to find justice,” Aiden’s mother said.

She was tasked with giving her son’s eulogy today, something she never thought she’d have to do.

“To my Aiden, I loved watching you sleep in the morning because were the most beautiful boy I’d ever seen…as long as you were next to me, everything always felt in the world because your overall existence exuded peace and love.”

With his loved ones in tow, Aiden’s casket left the chapel and was loaded into the back of a white hearse.

The reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect has reached more than $450,000.