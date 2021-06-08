SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A couple arrested in the road rage shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos are expected to make their first court appearance Tuesday.
Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said Monday that that charges were expected to be filed at some point Tuesday against 24-year-old Marcus Anthony Eriz and 23-year-old Wynne Lee.
Eriz is suspected of committing the shooting, while Lee is believed to have driven the car that was involved in the road rage incident.
The couple were arrested outside their Costa Mesa apartment Sunday night. California Highway Patrol announced Monday that investigators located the vehicle they were driving and the firearm used in the shooting.
On the morning of May 21, Aiden was in a booster seat in the back of his mother’s Chevrolet Sonic, on his way to kindergarten in Yorba Linda, when the shooting incident occurred on the northbound 55 Freeway in the city of Orange.
Joanna Cloonan, Aiden’s mother was involved in a road rage incident with the occupants of a white Volkswagen station wagon over a perceived unsafe lane change, according to CHP.
Detectives believe a woman was driving, and a man, who was in the front passenger seat, committed the shooting itself.
The white Volkswagen station wagon was found Monday, hidden in the garage of a Whittier home in a quiet neighborhood. Property records indicate that the homeowner, a woman, is a relative of Eriz. A neighbor, Kevin DeSilva, said a grandmother lives in the Whittier home, but has been on vacation for several weeks.
The VW is registered to Lee’s parents.
The reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects has surpassed $500,000. So far there’s been no word on what will happen with the reward.