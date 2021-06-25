SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Bail was reduced Friday for Wynne Lee, who has been charged in the deadly shooting of 6-year-old Aiden Leos.
Lee's bail was set at $100,000, reduced from $500,000, at a hearing Friday.
If she posts bail, Lee will be required to surrender her passport, she will not be allowed to drive, leave the state without permission or have any contact with her co-defendant, Marcus Anthony Eriz. Lee will also be required to be under GPS monitoring.
Lee and Eriz, who were arrested on June 6 after an extensive manhunt that included a $500,000 reward for their capture, have been charged in connection with last month's road rage shooting that killed Aiden as he was strapped into his booster seat in the backseat of his mother's car. Both have pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors say Eriz was sitting in the passenger seat when he fired at Aiden's mother's car.
Eriz remains in custody without bail.