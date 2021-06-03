LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday announced Jon Knight Prince had been arrested on suspicion of damaging several windows at a number of locations in the West Los Angeles area, including a synagogue and a kosher restaurant.
According to police, Prince is suspected in 13 separate vandalism crimes that happened between May 26 and June 2 in the 1300 to 1700 blocks of Westwood Boulevard and the 9200 to 9400 blocks of Pico Boulevard.
Among the locations vandalized was Young Israel of Century City where security video showed a person attempting to throw a concrete brick through the synagogue’s windows at about 1 a.m. May 28.
Luckily, the windows were made of reinforced glass and the concrete bounced away without causing significant damage, but the attempt raised concerns about antisemitism following previous attacks on Jewish people in the L.A. area.
Synagogue officials said before attempting to damage the synagogue, he broke a window at Pat’s Next Door, a nearby kosher restaurant.
On Wednesday, police circulated security footage showing a man believed to be Prince carrying the boxes with bricks and pieces of concrete near the Westwood Corridor between Wilshire Boulevard and Pico Boulevard and the Pico Corridor between Sepulveda Boulevard and Century Park East.
Prince was arrested at about 12:45 a.m. Thursday and booked on suspicion of felony vandalism with consideration for the multiple crimes he is accused of committing, prior convictions and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. His bail has been set at $325,000.
