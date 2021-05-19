LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating whether an attack on diners that occurred outside a Beverly Grove restaurant late Tuesday night was a Jewish hate crime.
The brawl occurred a little before 10 p.m. outside Sushi Fumi in the 300 block of North La Cienega Boulevard.
Witnesses said a mob of pro-Palestinians attacked a group of Jewish men who were dining at the restaurant. Cell phone video showed a group of men get out of the car and start to attack them while yelling racial slurs.
Los Angeles police told CBSLA that there were no major injuries reported, and there were no immediate arrests.
The attackers were only described as men wearing all black, as was seen in the video. The restaurant did not sustain any damage, police said.
This comes as Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues to escalate. At least 200 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s bombing of Gaza, according to CBS News, while Hamas rocket attacks have killed at least 12 Israelis.
Earlier Tuesday, a large crowd of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli consulate in West L.A. The rally was organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement.
Over the weekend, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied in Westwood calling for an end to the violence.