COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – The reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who shot and killed a 6-year-old Costa Mesa boy on an Orange County freeway last month continues to climb.
The city of Costa Mesa Wednesday announced that it is adding another $50,000 to the pot, bringing the total reward to more than $450,000.
On the morning of May 21, Aiden Leos was in the backseat of a car traveling north on the 55 Freeway near Chapman Avenue in the city of Orange, with his mother behind the wheel, when he was killed in a road rage shooting. His mother was taking him to his school, Calvary Chapel Academy in Yorba Linda, where Leos was in kindergarten.
Investigators have released surveillance images of the suspect vehicle, a white Volkswagen Golf Sportswagen. Detectives believe a woman was driving and a man, who was in the front passenger seat, committed the shooting itself.
California Highway Patrol is investigating. Anyone with information should call CHP at 714-567-6000.