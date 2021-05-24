YORBA LINDA (CBSLA) — Families at Calvary Chapel Academy in Yorba Linda Monday were mourning the death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos, who was killed Friday in a road rage shooting in the city of Orange.

“I just know that he was a very sweet boy and we have just been devastated and mourning him and just really want to share love for the family and support,” Lauren Sivcovich, a parent, said.

A banner with the little boy’s smiling face hung in front of the school as parents tried to cope with the senseless and shocking loss.

“He or she does right and their morals and conscience gets to them and then turn themselves in for closure for the family,” Jon Pommier, another parent, said.

A $50,000 reward is being offered to help track down the shooter, and a GoFundMe page started to help Aiden’s mother has raised more than $200,000 as of Monday.

But the investigation has still not resulted in an arrest, and California Highway Patrol is still asking the public for any and all information on a white Volkswagen stationwagon seen on the 55 Freeway in Orange around 8 a.m. last Friday.

Aiden, who was riding in the backseat, was shot through the stomach. His sister said their mother saw a woman driving and thinks a man in the passenger seat was the one who fired the deadly shot.

According to CHP, the driver then continued northbound on the 55 Freeway toward the 91 Freeway.

“If you were traveling north on 55 Friday morning between the hours of 7:55 and 8:15 in the morning and your vehicle does have a dashcam, we’re urging that you please call our CHP office, provide us with that video, maybe we can find something,” Officer Florentino Olivera said.

Meanwhile on the overpass above the fatal scene, fear, anger and sadness are drawing people to a growing memorial for Aiden.

“You know, you hit a little, innocent boy that didn’t deserve to die,” Robert Hernandez, a parent, said. “He had his whole life ahead of him. You guys took that from him. Whoever did this, may you get what you deserve.”

The memorial continued to grow Monday night as strangers brought balloons, flowers and toys.

“My prayer is that they find who did this,” Brenda Rossman, a neighbor, said. “They have to find who did this and get justice.”

And finding the killer is CHP’s top priority, and Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner has proposed using $50,000 from his office’s budget to increase the reward to $100,000 to find Aiden’s killer.

“It hit home for a lot of officers, especially the two officers that responded to the scene,” Olivera said. “You go home and hug your loved ones and you feel for the mom. I saw the way the mom was on the side of the freeway and it was heartbreaking.”

Investigators are also looking at footage from Caltrans cameras located along the freeway. Anyone with tips was asked to email SantaAnaCHPTipline@chp.ca.gov.