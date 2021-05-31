CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
WESTLAKE VILLAGE (CBSLA) — A plane made an emergency landing Monday on the 101 Freeway in the Westlake Village area.

Nobody was injured and the plane landed intact on the eastbound lanes of the 101 Freeway near Lindero Canyon.

California Highway Patrol briefly closed all eastbound lanes of the 101 Freeway so fire crews could get through to move the plane to the right shoulder.

However, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the  Reyes Adobe Road offramp remained closed.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the emergency landing.