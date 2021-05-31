WESTLAKE VILLAGE (CBSLA) — A plane made an emergency landing Monday on the 101 Freeway in the Westlake Village area.
A small plane made a successful emergency landing on the 101 freeway in Westlake😲 unclear what prompted it but hats off to the pilot who stuck it perfectly on the Eastbound lanes near Lindero Canyon. The fire department just pushed it off to Reyes Adobe. No injuries! @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/NO0tLWHdS0
— Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) June 1, 2021
Nobody was injured and the plane landed intact on the eastbound lanes of the 101 Freeway near Lindero Canyon.
California Highway Patrol briefly closed all eastbound lanes of the 101 Freeway so fire crews could get through to move the plane to the right shoulder.
However, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the Reyes Adobe Road offramp remained closed.
MORE NEWS: Deadly Single-Car Crash On Highway 371 Sparks Brusher Near Cahuilla Creek Casino
Traffic Advisory: 101 S, Reyes Adobe off ramp closed due to an emergency aircraft landing. No injuries reported. Incident being handled by @CHPWestValley incident 2882. @CityAgouraHills @thelocalmalibu @malibudailynews @acornnewspaper @TheMalibuTimes @991KBU pic.twitter.com/h1E8PhSdJr
— LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) June 1, 2021
It was not immediately clear what prompted the emergency landing.