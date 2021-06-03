WESTLAKE VILLAGE (CBSLA) — The student pilot who landed a plane on the 101 Freeway in the Westlake Village area says he will keep taking flying lessons.
Brian Carson shared video from the cockpit just before he and his instructor, Trevor Peterson, were forced to land on the busy freeway when the plane’s engine lost power. The video showed the area’s terrain and the busy freeway growing closer.READ MORE: Calif. Reservoirs 50% Lower Than Normal As Drought Fears Worsen
“We were right above the freeway, and the cars were flying past us, and I was worried about possibly hurting someone else,” Carson said.READ MORE: Vanessa Bryant Slams Nike After Mambacita Shoes Surface Online, In Buyer's Hands
Video later showed the view of the freeway, with cars moving beyond, from behind the propeller in the cockpit.
The single-engine plane landed safely in the eastbound lanes of the 101 Freeway near Lindero Canyon Monday evening. The CHP briefly stopped traffic so fire crews could get in and a few highway signs had to be cut down to get the plane moved off the freeway.MORE NEWS: More Angelenos Planning To Move Out Of LA County, Survey Finds
Carson says he plans to keep taking flying lessons.