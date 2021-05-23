RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Authorities say a 32-year-old man has been arrested in a car-to-car shooting on the 91 Freeway in Riverside.
The shooting unfolded before 11 p.m. Saturday on the westbound thoroughfare east of Adams Street. It was there that authorities responded to a shots fired call.
When they arrived on scene, they located the victim who had been traveling in a white Chevrolet Silverado, and was able to exit the freeway after the shooting.
During their investigation, authorities obtained a description of the suspect vehicle as a burgundy Honda Accord. That car was subsequently located and officers conducted a traffic stop.
“A thorough search of the suspect vehicle resulted in locating a loaded Ruger EC9S 9mm handgun, loose ammunition and one used shell casing,” police said in a news release.
Two people inside the vehicle were taken into custody, and the driver was later arrested and booked in connection with the shooting.
No further details were available.