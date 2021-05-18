SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The California Highway Patrol was investigating another possible freeway shooting Tuesday morning which marked 30 such incidents during the past couple of weeks.

Many of the shootings have occurred along the 91 Freeway, including Tuesday morning’s incident in the area of the westbound 91 at the 241.

The driver – whose windshield was shattered – continued driving for a while before getting help. She was said to be fine and detectives are investigating.

Also on the 91 Freeway on Friday, a CHP officer may have had his back window shot out which was also under investigation. A spokesperson said that officer had just finished writing a ticket.

“He left the scene and he was writing his notes on a citation when he heard a loud noise,” said Santa Ana CHP PIO Florentino Olivera. “He looked in the back and his rear window was shattered.”

“We don’t have any information. We know that there were a couple of big rigs driving by when it happened so it’s possible that a big rig kicked up a rock and hit the back window,” Olivera said. “We do have cameras in the patrol vehicle, that’s part of the investigation, but we don’t have any leads from what we saw.”

The CHP is also investigating what appeared to be four freeway shootings that took place Monday.

A Glendora mom’s car was hit shortly after 5 p.m. Monday night. Monica Castillo said she was driving behind her son when someone shot out her back window on the southbound 57 Freeway south just before the westbound 91 Freeway in Brea.

Also hit Monday was a charter bus on its way to a vaccination clinic – the second charter bus targeted in less than a week.

The driver was on the 91 Freeway with eight passengers on board.

A woman driving on the 605 Freeway in Norwalk was shot at Monday and in Riverside on the 91 Freeway, a white suv had its back window shattered.

Some of the other possible freeway shootings being investigated have taken place along the 605, 105, 405 and 5 freeways.

Investigators said in most incidents it appears a bb or pellet gun was used.

The CHP said fortunately, there have been no reports of any injuries, but investigators fear such a shooting could trigger a tragic accident.

They’re asking anyone with information that could help track down the shooter or shooters to call CHP.