LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a man accused of a hate crime after allegedly beating several Jewish men outside a restaurant in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles Tuesday.

The man was taken into custody Friday around 10:15 p.m. at a residence outside the city of Los Angeles.

The brawl occurred a little before 10 p.m. Tuesday outside Sushi Fumi in the 300 block of North La Cienega Boulevard.

Witnesses said a mob of pro-Palestinians attacked a group of Jewish men who were dining at the restaurant. Cell phone video showed a group of men get out of the car and start to attack them while yelling anti-Semitic slurs.

One of the diners, who is not Jewish, told CBSLA a caravan waving pro-Palestinian flags approached and then began throwing bottles at him and the group he was dining with. The man said he is a photographer, and the group was meeting at the restaurant to plan a wedding.

“I was speaking to one guy, ‘Relax, why are they doing that,’” the man said. “Just protest peacefully.”

The man said he was physically attacked when he tried to defend the group. He said the men used anti-Jewish profanity.

Officers said they received many tips from the public that ultimately helped track down the suspect. He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

The LAPD has requested his bail be enhanced due to the crime being motivated by hatred. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and detectives will be seeking additional charges for hate crimes.

The LAPD said they are still looking for other suspects in the assault. Anyone with information is asked to call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go here.