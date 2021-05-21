LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities have identified a known gang member as the gunman who shot three men last month at Rudy’s Bar in East Los Angeles.
Images of Edward Louis Figueroa were released Thursday by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He was identified as a known member of the Harpys 13 gang, and is described as armed and dangerous.
Three men were wounded in the April 18 shooting at Rudy's LA Bar at Pomona and Atlantic Boulevard just before last call. A motive was not known for the shooting.
Figueroa is believed to be in his 40s, and is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds. He has extensive tattoos on his head and neck, including “HPS” and “Dead End” across the back of his head, “F— LAPD” on the back of his neck, and the name “Ingrid,” which appears to be crossed out. Sheriff’s officials say Figueroa may be growing his hair in an effort to cover his tattoos.
His last known whereabouts were in the West Covina area, and he is known to carry a firearm, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.
Anyone who information about Figueroa or who sees him should not make contact, but can instead call 911 or call The East LA sheriff’s station at (323) 264-4151.