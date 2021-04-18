LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three people were wounded overnight Sunday in a shooting at a bar in East Los Angeles, authorities said.
The shooting unfolded inside Rudy's LA Bar at Pomona and Atlantic Boulevard before closing around 1:20 a.m.
It was there that investigators received a call that someone had walked into the bar, and opened fire. Three men were struck by gunfire. All three were taken to the hospital. Two were in critical, yet stable condition. A third individual's condition was unknown.
It was not clear whether the suspect knew the individuals inside. It remains unclear what prompted the shooting.
Authorities have not released suspect information.