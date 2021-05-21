LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hundreds of members of the crew of the Majestic Princess were vaccinated Friday at the Port of Los Angeles.
The COVID-19 vaccination event — which was put on with help from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Ports America and Metro Cruise Services – administered 221 vaccines to crew members.
“This is important to the hundreds of thousands of people who enjoy cruises embarking from Los Angeles annually as well as to our local economy and job market,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said in a statement.
Princess Cruises has announced it will resume service this summer with Alaska sailings, but only with fully vaccinated passengers. The Santa Clarita-based company says it has been working with the CDC to develop best practices in promoting the health of guests and crew as they finalize plans to return to cruising.