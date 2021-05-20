SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises announced plans Thursday to return to service in the United States with a partial season of Alaska sailings.
The seven-day cruises will depart from Seattle between July 25 through Sept. 26.
All passengers must have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to boarding and must provide proof of vaccination, according to the cruise operator.
Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.
“We have been working towards this moment to return to service for over a year and starting with our Alaska cruise vacations is incredibly gratifying,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises.
"We have been working towards this moment to return to service for over a year and starting with our Alaska cruise vacations is incredibly gratifying," said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises.

The cruises will visit signature ports, glaciers and attractions in Alaska, including Glacier Bay National Park. Dining, entertainment and shore excursion details are currently being finalized and will be communicated in the coming weeks.
