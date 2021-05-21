LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After being closed for over a year, Hollywood’s Magic Castle, the world-famous private clubhouse for magicians, reopens its doors Friday.
The club, which was shuttered on March 15, 2020, will initially operate at reduced capacity — open Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings for members and their invited guests, according to The Academy of Magical Arts.
During the initial phase of reopening, guest passes will not be accepted.
Magic shows will be broadcast in showrooms via video. Eventually, the plan will be to expand to live outdoor entertainment and then live indoor entertainment “as quickly as COVID-19 guidelines permit.”
The venue's Dine & Delight to-go dining program will continue for the time being on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Orders may be placed at http://www.MagicCastle.com
“We are thrilled to take the initial step of reopening our doors and welcoming our members back to their magical clubhouse,” said Randy Sinnott, Jr., president of the AMA’s board of directors,
“As COVID restrictions decrease in the coming weeks and months, the club will continue to carefully and responsibly expand operations to the extent possible and begin to accept guest passes as we bring magic back to the lives of Angelenos.”
During the pandemic, drive-in-style comedy shows were held in the castle's parking lot and it also hosted several Red Cross blood drives.
