LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Been thinking about donating blood? Make it extra magical by donating at the Magic Castle in Hollywood.
A special blood drive will take place in the clubhouse of the exclusive Hollywood landmark Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The donated blood will be used to help cancer patients, trauma and accident victims, and people who need transfusions.
The Red Cross is also testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, which could help identify people who may be able to donate convalescent plasma.
The Magic Castle, at 7001 Franklin Ave., is typically open only to magicians, magic enthusiasts and members of the AMA. Donors will get an exclusive look at the Magic Castle Clubhouse, receive refreshments and entertainment courtesy of the Magic Castle, and get an invite back at a later date when its doors reopen for visits and events.
Appointments to donate are required and can be made at RedCrossBlood.org on the American Red Cross Blood Donor App. The Red Cross is also sending a $5 Amazon gift card to all donors who give through Nov. 11.
Earlier this week, the Magic Castle opened to the public as an LA County Vote Center.