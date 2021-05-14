MONROVIA (CBSLA) — Costco and Trader Joe’s says they will allow fully-vaccinated customers to shop without a face covering, one of the first national retailers to amend their face mask policies in the wake of the CDC’s new guidance released Thursday.
The CDC's new guidance says people who are fully vaccinated – meaning, they are two weeks past receiving a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the second dose of their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine – can now drop their masks in most scenarios. However, the CDC also noted that masks will still be needed to use public transportation, on planes, in hospitals and doctor's offices, and businesses that require them.
Monrovia-based Trader Joe’s updated its policy Thursday to reflect the new guidance. Costco says it will also allow fully-vaccinated people to shop without masks in locations without mask mandates.
But other retailers like Target will continue to require customers to wear a face covering while in their stores.
“Target will continue to require all of our coronavirus safety measures in all stores, including masks and social distancing, while we review guidance from the CDC and evaluate the guidance we offer our team and guests,” Target said on its website.
Kroger, which operates Ralphs and Food 4 Less grocery stores; CVS, and Home Depot do not appear to have adjusted the face mask policies they implemented last year.
A mask mandate remains in effect in California, but Gov. Gavin Newsom has indicated it may also end with the state’s tiered schedule of reopening.