LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California is considering dropping mask and physical distancing rules for fully vaccinated people in the workplace.
Cal/OSHA’s board is meeting Thursday morning to weigh on a proposal to align with updated CDC guidelines that say fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most scenarios. If the board approves the proposal, California’s Office of Administrative law will have 10 days to review the proposal and make a decision.READ MORE: Large Brush Fire Breaks Out In Antelope Valley
The CDC’s updated guidance on masks caused much confusion when it was announced last week, prompting national retailers like Target, Costco, and Trader Joe’s to drop their face covering requirements. Most retailers and businesses don’t intend on verifying vaccine status.READ MORE: Man Killed, Woman Wounded When Gunman Opens Fire On Parked Car In Hacienda Heights
However, children under the age of 12 are still ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and a portion of the population remains vaccine hesitant. Critics of the new guidelines include a large union of nurses in California, who say the abrupt end to mask requirements puts workers at risk.MORE NEWS: Developer Pitches $650 Million Movie, TV Studio For Downtown Los Angeles
In a break with the CDC – and possibly due to the confusion the new guidelines caused – California is keeping its mask mandate in place until June 15.