By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California is considering dropping mask and physical distancing rules for fully vaccinated people in the workplace.

A masked server delivers food to customers along S. Catalina Avenue in the Riviera Village shopping area of Redondo Beach, CA, a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) loosened guidelines for vaccinated people, with masks no longer being necessary when outdoors or in most indoor situations, Friday, May 14, 2021. The new guidelines state that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Cal/OSHA’s board is meeting Thursday morning to weigh on a proposal to align with updated CDC guidelines that say fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most scenarios. If the board approves the proposal, California’s Office of Administrative law will have 10 days to review the proposal and make a decision.

The CDC’s updated guidance on masks caused much confusion when it was announced last week, prompting national retailers like Target, Costco, and Trader Joe’s to drop their face covering requirements. Most retailers and businesses don’t intend on verifying vaccine status.

However, children under the age of 12 are still ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and a portion of the population remains vaccine hesitant. Critics of the new guidelines include a large union of nurses in California, who say the abrupt end to mask requirements puts workers at risk.

In a break with the CDC – and possibly due to the confusion the new guidelines caused – California is keeping its mask mandate in place until June 15.