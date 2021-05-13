NEAR LOMPOC (CBSLA) – Vandenberg Air Force Base is undergoing a name change Friday.
The base, located near Lompoc in Santa Barbara County, will hold a ceremony Friday afternoon to officially change its name to the Vandenberg Space Force Base.
The 30th Space Wing will also be redesignated as Space Launch Delta 30, under Space Operations Command for the newly-established U.S. Space Force.
The U.S. Space Force was created in December of 2019.
“Redesignating Air Force installations as Space Force installations is critical to establishing a distinct culture and identity for the Space Force,” Vandenberg said in a news release.
Vandenberg is used frequently to launch both Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets and unarmed ballistic test missiles. Last month, it launched a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket.
In December, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein sent a letter to the Air Force asking why Vandenberg was not a finalist for the new Space Command headquarters. Redstone Army Airfield in Alabama was ultimately chosen.