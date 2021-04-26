VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE (CBSLA) — Turn your eyes to the sky this afternoon — a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket appears to be on track to launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 1:46 p.m.
The NROL-82 mission has been preparing for Monday's launch since Friday. Liftoff is scheduled for 1:46 p.m. from Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
As of Sunday night, the weather was considered 40% a go. However, the storm that moved through the region Sunday night has largely cleared up and the most recent photo from the launch pad shows just a few wispy clouds in otherwise clear skies.
A live launch webcast is scheduled to begin 20 minutes before liftoff. Launches from the Lompoc-area base have occasionally been visible from Los Angeles. According to ULA, Monday's launch may be visible as far south as San Diego, so people interested in seeing the rocket rise into the sky should look to the northwest at liftoff.
If successful, this will be the 13th Delta IV Heavy and the 9th Heavy for the National Reconnaissance Office.