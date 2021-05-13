MALIBU (CBSLA) – Some party-goers at a rented Malibu home where the deck collapsed with more than a dozen people on it are now suing the owner of the residence. Two people were critically injured and total of four people were transported to the hospital because of the incident.

A neighbor’s camera caught the exact moment when the deck collapsed, sending people some 15-feet to the rocks, sand, shattered glass and splintered wood below.

New video now shows the harrowing moments from inside the residence.

“It’s the weirdest thing. It’s like there’s a floor and then there’s no floor,” one party-goer, Christina, told Inside Edition’s Jim Moret. Both she and her husband, Eric, narrowly escaped injury.

“It was just so scary. Like, all the bodies fell on top of each other like a pile of bodies. Their faces were so bloody and, like, their faces were just so terrified.”

According to the homeowner, the rental agreement states that only six people are allowed inside the house at any time and no parties or events are allowed at any time. The home’s owner also claims a sign clearly stating the six-person occupancy rule was posted to the deck’s door.

Now, however, some of the party-goers are saying that the deck was already rotted and it was a disaster waiting to happen. Attorney Greyson Goody is representing the man who rented the house.

“The deck was in pretty poor condition. Even if it was six people or one person, nobody should’ve been allowed on that deck,” Good said.

Attorney’s for the homeowner say the deck was inspected in 2018 after it was remodeled and found to have no rotten wood, adding that allegations about the deck are false and the renter violated the agreement by having more than six guests at the home.