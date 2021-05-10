MALIBU (CBSLA) — Two people were critically injured Saturday after a balcony collapsed over the rocks and sand in Malibu. At least four people were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to county fire officials. Another five people were treated at the scene.

CBSLA’s Laurie Perez spoke with the owner of the home who rented out the residence to some young people for the weekend. The owner said that she learned from neighbors that there were about 30 people at the home, far more than the six that were allowed to be there.

For three hours, according to the homeowner, she tried to get the people to leave, was on the phone with them up to 5 p.m. Not more than 15 minutes later, the crowded deck collapsed while, sending people some 15-feet below to the rocks and sand.

“We heard a crack, and I literally saw all my best friends and my girlfriend fall 15-feet to the rocks. The deck just literally gave out. It could’ve been a lot worse, but it’s pretty awful,” a witness told CBSLA.

Some of those injured are looking into filing a lawsuit in the coming days.

“Some of my clients have orthopedic issues. One of them hit their head,” said attorney Shervin Lalezary, who is representing at least four of those who were injured.

The fire department has declared the house uninhabitable. Surveying the damage, the owner said that in addition to the deck collapse, her house has been vandalized. She also says that of course her heart goes out to those hurt in the incident.

According to fire department officials, there were more than 15 people on the deck when it collapsed.