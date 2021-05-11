LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — If Dodger fans have noticed a difference in their Dodger Dogs this season it’s because one of the best-selling concession item in pro sports is now supplied by Vernon-based Papa Cantella’s.
The Dodgers announced Monday that they've reached a multi-year partnership with Papa Cantella's to supply Dodger Stadium with its Dodger Dogs and premium sausages. Papa Cantella's products have been sold at Dodger Stadium since Opening Day.
Farmer John was Dodger Stadium's hot dog supplier for many years, but the company and the team were not able to reach a new agreement following the 2019 season.
"There's been over 100,000 of these served at the stadium so far, and a lot of people didn't even know it," Tony Cantella, president of Papa Cantella's, said. "And that was our goal. Our whole goal was for people really to not know much of a difference."
Dodger Dogs are one of the best-selling concession items in professional sports, and more than 100,000 have been sold during the first 13 home games, according to the team.