LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodger Stadium’s iconic Dodger Dogs will no longer be supplied by Vernon-based Farmer John, the company announced.
“Farmer John had a long-standing and valued relationship with the Dodgers,” Farmer John’s parent company Smithfield Foods said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “After the 2019 season, Farmer John made the difficult business decision not to renew its contract with the Dodgers. … Unfortunately, through the latest contract negotiations, we were unable to come to an agreement that was beneficial for both parties.”READ MORE: Calif. Losing Congressional Seat For 1st Time Ever After Census Records Slowing Growth
The famous stadium treat will still be available to fans, but they will no longer be Farmer John dogs.
As of Monday, the team hasn’t said who the new Dodger Dog supplier would be.
Team president Stan Kasten told The Los Angeles Times an announcement is coming soon.READ MORE: Vandenberg Air Force Base Prepares To Launch Delta IV Heavy Rocket
“This was as close as they could imagine to what people were used to,” Kasten said. “It’s a Dodger Dog through and through.”
In the meantime, those searching for the classic Farmer John dog can wander over to a Los Angeles Football Club match.
Last week, the company announced it is sponsoring the soccer club for a second year.MORE NEWS: Teen Severely Injured In Los Feliz Hit-And-Run, Driver Sought
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)