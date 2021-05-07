BURBANK (CBSLA) – Two suspects have been arrested on attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting in Burbank last week which left a man wounded.
Burbank police apprehended 29-year-old Sunni Kadijah Rasshad-Jahbari and 26-year-old Amaray Simone Matthews-Egerton Tuesday in a raid in the 10000 block of Bluffside Drive in Studio City, just across from Universal Studios.
Both men are residents of Studio City.
On April 27, a man was wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Kling Street.
Burbank police detectives identified Rasshad-Jahbari and Matthews-Egerton as the suspects in the killing.
Investigators do not think the shooting was random. Furthermore, they believe the suspects and victim knew each other prior to it, police said. A motive for the shooting was not released, however.
Each suspect is being held on $2 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.