BURBANK (CBSLA) — Police in Burbank were investigating a shooting Tuesday that left one person injured.
According to the Burbank Police Department, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Kling Street for reports of shots fired.
When the officers arrived on the scene, they found a single victim who was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.
Police said they believed the shooting came from a moving vehicle, possibly a dark blue or black BMW last seen driving toward the 134 Freeway.