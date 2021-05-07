BURBANK (CBSLA) – The city of Burbank on Thursday lifted its outdoor face covering restrictions, just over a year after putting them in place.
The city announced that it was immediately terminating its face covering order and will fall in line with the recommendations from the Los Angeles County Public Health Department.
Under the new guidelines, anyone who is fully vaccinated does not need to wear a mask when alone, with members of their household, with a small group of people who are known to be fully vaccinated or with a small group who are not fully vaccinated but are not at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
Face mask requirements took effect in Burbank in April of 2020, about a month after the coronavirus pandemic had taken hold in the Los Angeles metro area.
Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask outdoors, except in crowded settings or venues.