



— The mandate to wear face masks and coverings is now in effect at all Los Angeles essential businesses.

Non-medical grade masks or face coverings are now required in order to visit an essential business, such as a grocery store. The order also applies to front-line workers who continue to work at restaurants and other businesses that remain open during the coronavirus outbreak.

Under the order, people must cover their noses and mouths while still keeping a distance of 6 feet from others. Business may refuse entry to anyone not wearing a face covering as of Friday. The CDC, however, says children under the age of 2 should not wear cloth coverings on their faces.

The use of masks, even non-medical grade ones, has become more widespread as health experts have found COVID-19 continues to spread because many people are infected, but are asymptomatic.

Riverside County was first to mandate that members of the public cover their faces. Masks are also being ordered worn in public in San Bernardino County, but while Orange County’s top public health officials strongly recommend their use, they are not required in Orange County.

Beverly Hills has also required the use of face coverings, even for its residents simply walking through the neighborhood, and Carson voted Tuesday to also require them in public. USC is also requiring masks in all of its campus’s public areas.

Los Angeles City Councilman Herb Wesson is offering free face coverings to his constituents in the South LA area at herbwesson.com/masks. They will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.