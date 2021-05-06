CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Chris Brown

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A large birthday party at the Tarzana home of singer Chris Brown was broken up by police early Thursday morning.

A birthday party at the Tarzana, Calif., home of singer Chris Brown. May 6, 2021. (CBSLA)

The party took place for Brown, who turned 32, at a home in the area of Corbin Avenue and Wells Drive.

Los Angeles police told CBSLA that anywhere from 300 to 500 people were in attendance.

Partygoers began to disperse at around 2:30 a.m. Police said they asked the organizers to turn down the music. Many cars were also double parked along the neighborhood streets, creating a traffic mess.

Police said people were being cooperative. There was no word of any arrests.