LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman has accused singer Chris Brown of hitting her at his home in Tarzana.
The LAPD confirmed they are investigating an incident that happened at Brown's home last Friday morning, but have not identified any of the people involved.
The unidentified woman claims Brown hit her during an argument, according to TMZ. No severe injuries were reported, and a crime report for battery has been completed.
Police say the case will be submitted to the Los Angeles County City Attorney’s Office for review.
Brown has not commented on the incident.
This is the second time this year that police have been called to Brown’s home. In May, police broke up a party at the home after receiving noise complaints.