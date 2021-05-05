LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – President Joe Biden is considering Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti for an ambassadorship to India, according to a report.
Axios reported Tuesday that the 50-year-old Garcetti is one of multiple candidates being considered for the ambassadorship to India.READ MORE: Garcetti Proposes Nearly $1B To Battle LA's Homelessness Crisis
The selection would be significant given that India is currently in the grips of a COVID-19 crisis. It has recorded more than 20 million cases and 226,000 deaths. It has averaged more than 380,000 new cases per day over the past week.
“Today’s Axios story is speculative,” Garcetti’s communications director, Alex Comisar, said Tuesday. “We aren’t going to engage in speculation. We’re 100% focused on ending the COVID pandemic and passing a justice budget for the city.”READ MORE: Judge Denies Request To Delay Shelter Offer To Skid Row’s Homeless
Garcetti was a key supporter of Biden during run-up to the general election, endorsing him back in January of 2020. He was also chosen to be co-chair on the organizing committee for Biden’s inauguration.
In December, Garcetti said that he had been contacted by Biden’s staff to serve in his administration, but had turned it down.
Prior to refusing the post, protests were held for weeks in front of Garcetti’s home in Hancock Park, with the protestors urging the Biden administration not to select Garcetti for a cabinet position. The protesters were critical of Garcetti for his handling of homelessness, policing, public transportation and other concerns in L.A.
It’s unclear when Biden will announce his nominee for the India ambassadorship.