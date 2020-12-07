LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to help organize his inauguration.

Garcetti was picked Monday along with four others, including South Carolina Rep. James Clybern and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Clybern will be the chair of the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Garcetti endorsed Biden back in January.

“I am honored to join the Presidential Inaugural Committee as a Co-Chair to help organize a historic inauguration for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris that will engage Americans in every corner of the country and keep people safe,” Garcetti said in a statement. “This inauguration will mark a turning point for Americans to unite and start building back better together, for generations to come. As we grapple with threats to our health, livelihoods and climate, this is a time for Americans to come together, work together and move forward together.”

This comes as Garcetti has faced local opposition from critics who do not want Biden to appoint him to a post in the White House administration.

For 13 straight days, protests have taken place outside of Garcetti’s home at the Getty House in Hancock Park. One person was arrested during Sunday night’s protests.

The demonstrators have been critical of Garcetti for his handling of homelessness, public transportation and other concerns. They say they will protest until Biden commits to not appoint Garcetti to a post.

The inauguration will take place on Jan. 20, 2021.