HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – On Wednesday, the city installed it's first beach access-mat making it easier for people with wheelchairs, baby-strollers or any other type of limited mobility issues to navigate the sand.
"Having Mobi-Mat here has definitely changed my life and I know it's going to change a lot of other lives," adaptive surfer Jennifer Kumiyama told CBSLA.
The tear resistant Mobi-Mat, which was installed near the pier, is made of recycled polyester. Other beach communities like Manhattan Beach, Venice and Torrance have installed similar beach-access mats.