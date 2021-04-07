LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Venice Beach is about to become more accessible to visitors, especially those who have difficulty crossing the sand.

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors will unroll the access mat next Tuesday near the Venice Boulevard beach parking lot.

The mat will start at the Marvin Braude Bike Trail and end in a “T” shape closer to the water’s edge. It will be accessible roughly from spring until fall.

“One of the great joys of going to the beach is spending time on the sand near the water,” said county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, whose district includes Venice. “Now, with the use of this new mat, people who have difficulty negotiating the sand can more fully and safely enjoy a glorious day at Venice Beach.”

The mat, made of a fine nylon mesh, is meant to help provide people using wheelchairs a more firm surface to get through the sand.

The Venice Beach mat marks the eighth one the Department of Beaches and Harbors has installed.

An interactive map of all access mat and beach wheelchair locations can be found here.

