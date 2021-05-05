PERRIS (CBSLA) – Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department released a video of a shootout that left one person dead.
"When we have a critical incident we want to share as much information as possible," said Sheriff Chad Bianco in a video posted to YouTube by the department.
The shooting unfolded on March 21 near San Jacinto Avenue and Bond Road.
One deputy was injured, according to the department. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was found deceased inside a residence on Bond Street. Deputies identified him as Christian Alejandro Castaneda.
Sheriff Bianco said the night before, Castaneda aimed a loaded gun at a deputy during a traffic stop. When Castaneda pulled the trigger the gun malfunctioned and did not fire.
Castaneda led deputies on a pursuit and then abandoned the vehicle, escaping on foot.
Deputies received word that Castaneda was inside a home he frequented. When they arrived they said Castaneda was firing a gun at them.
The incident and body camera video are being investigated by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.