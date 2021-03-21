PERRIS (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the city of Perris.
The shooting unfolded near San Jacinto Avenue and Bond Road.
One deputy has been injured, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, though the extent of the deputy's injuries was not known.
The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous. Officials say the suspect is believed to be contained, though specific details have not been released.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.