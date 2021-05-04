LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In an effort to reach more people, Walgreens this week will begin offering same-day COVID-19 vaccine appointments at all its stores.

The retail giant announced that, starting Wednesday, it will offer same day appointments at all its stores and will take walk-ins without appointments at certain select stores, depending on availability.

Rite Aid also announced Friday it will begin taking walk-ins without appointments on a select basis at all its stores, depending on availability.

CVS began offering same-day appointments last month.

The three retailers have been offering the coronavirus vaccine since mid-February.

This comes as demand for shots has slowed as health officials nationwide are dealing with vaccine hesitancy, including in L.A. County.

L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer provided figures Monday showing that, for the week ending April 23, 611,592 doses were administered in the county. Last week, however, only 467,134 doses were administered, representing a 24% drop.

She said that roughly 37% of L.A. County’s population is now considered fully vaccinated. Health officials have said the county needs to get to an 80% vaccination rate to reach so-called “herd immunity.”

Ferrer said she is less focused on that 80% figure as she is about getting accurate information out about the effectiveness of the vaccines and making it easier for people to get them.

“I’m not as much worried about what’s the number for herd immunity, and do we get there and what that concept really needs to mean, as I am about we’ve got a powerful vaccine, we’re hopeful that more and more people will continue to come and get vaccinated and (we) want to make that as easy as possible.”

