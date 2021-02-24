LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People seeking a COVID-19 vaccine can now get one at their local Walgreens or Rite-Aid.
Walk-ins will not be accepted at either pharmacy, and an appointment made online in advance is required to receive the vaccine.
But the expansion of distribution to these two retail pharmacies will help more people access the vaccine, which for the first month and a half was only available via local public health clinics and super sites.
CVS was the first retail pharmacy to begin offering the vaccine on Feb. 11. Forty more CVS pharmacies will begin offering vaccinations starting Thursday.
Retail vaccine distribution will next expand to stores like Albertsons, Vons and Costco.
Vaccines are currently open to those 65 and over, first responders and heath care workers.
To make an appointment with any of these retailers for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Walgreens.com or RiteAid.com.