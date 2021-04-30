COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Tickets to this summer’s OC Fair go on sale Saturday.
This year's OC Fair will be different in many ways – capacity will be limited, tickets will be required to be purchased in advance, face masks will be required, and ticket sales will be limited to California residents and parties no bigger than three households.
However, the fair's board voted to keep ticket prices at 2019 rates — $12 for general admission on Wednesday and Thursdays, $14 for weekend general admission, $7 for seniors and children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger are free, and the online ticket sales will be covered by OC Fair. Visitors are being asked to download or print their admission tickets before they arrive, and carnival tickets will also be available to buy online in advance.
Capacity will be limited to 45,000 people a day. But fans of the OC Fair may find they like the changes – enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols will be in place, and booths and attractions will be more spaced out to accommodate for physical distancing. Fair favorites, like the popular pig races, will be moved to the Park Plaza area. The fair's competition program has undergone some changes, and entries for certain categories, like woodworking and sugar arts, are already open, while horticulture entries open on June 4.
The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and until midnight on weekends. To buy tickets, visit ocfair.com.