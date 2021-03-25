COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — The OC Fair has deemed it “Time For Fun” by announcing it would return in July.

The OC Fair will return July 16 through Aug. 15, after being forced to retool in 2020 with a drive-thru food event. The fair’s 2021 theme will be “Time For Fun.”

“We are grateful to plan for an exciting, and safe, OC Fair this year,” OC Fair board Chair Natalie Rubalcava-Garcia said in a statement. “This milestone will allow the community to come together to celebrate the future and generate much-needed opportunities for economic development and growth in Orange County.

Advance ticket sales will be required this year, and capacity will be limited so fairgoers will have more elbow room, according to fair officials. They also plan to reduce the number of concessions, rides and shopping vendors this year so there is more distance between them.

Fair officials say they are working with public health agencies on protocols to keep everyone safe, but they could change if warranted by changing conditions.

Michele Richards, CEO of the OC Fair & Event Center, says they have worked through many different scenarios for this year’s event.

“We want everyone to continue to follow health guidelines and get vaccinated so we can finally celebrate summer together again,” she said in a statement.

Ticket prices are being kept at 2019 rates — $12 general admission, $7 for children and seniors on weekdays, and $14 general admission on weekends. Tickets will go on sale on May 1 at ocfair.com.