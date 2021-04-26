IRVINE (CBSLA) – A new large-scale coronavirus vaccination site opens Monday at the Orange County Great Park in Irvine.

The drive-thru site, which is being co-managed by the city of Irvine and Providence Health and Services, will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled on the MyTurn website. The site will be offering the Moderna vaccine to those age 18 and older.

Orange County’s coronavirus numbers have continued to fall. The Orange County Health Care Agency (OCHA) Sunday reported 69 new cases and nine deaths from the disease.

Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus was down to just 113.

On Friday, OCHA announced that the vaccine super site at Disneyland will close April 30, which coincides with the same day that the massive theme park will reopen to visitors for the first time since March of 2020. The site has administered at least 220,000 vaccines.

However, the county-run walkup sites at the Anaheim Convention Center, Soka University, the O.C. Fair & Event Center and Santa Ana College will remain open.

Disneyland appointments after April 30 will be moved to the Anaheim Convention Center.

“In many ways it’s a positive sign,” O.C. Board of Supervisors Chairman Andrew Do said. “Disneyland is getting back to business. It’s a good sign for the economy and the well-being of our economy.”

Coronavirus daily case rates continue to decline, but not enough for Orange County to move into the least-restrictive yellow tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

According to numbers released last Tuesday, the county’s adjusted average daily case rate per 100,000 residents fell to just 2.8 over the previous seven days. The overall testing positivity rate improved from 1.6% to 1.4%.

To move into the yellow and least restrictive tier, average daily case rate has to drop below 2.0. Positivity rates also must remain below 2.0%.

