LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County is resuming the use of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) one-shot coronavirus vaccine after a potential tie to dangerous blood clots.
The county said it came to the decision after the issues were reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Six individuals — all women between the ages of 18 and 48 — out of the nearly eight million people who received the vaccine reportedly developed severe blood clots within two weeks of getting vaccinated.
The FDA and CDC determined that the side effect is rare and that the vaccine remains to be safe and effective at preventing coronavirus infections.
RELATED: Calif. Halts J&J Vaccine On Same Day That City Of LA Opens Eligibility Up To Age 16-Plus
“We are grateful to the scientists and clinicians conducting this thorough review and are confident moving forward in distributing and administering the vaccine,” the county said in a statement.
About two weeks ago, the CDC and FDA recommended an immediate pause in the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in order to investigate the issue.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one of three vaccines currently available, alongside Pfizer and Moderna.
People 16 and older became eligible statewide to get the vaccine on April 15 and are encouraged to get vaccinated.
More information can be found at www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).