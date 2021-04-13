LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – All vaccination sites run by the city of Los Angeles opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone age 16 and older Tuesday, the same day that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Drug Administration recommended a pause in the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in order to investigate a blood clot issue.

The FDA and the CDC Tuesday recommended an immediate pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the six U.S. recipients — all women between the ages of 18 and 48 — developed serious blood clots within two weeks of getting vaccinated.

There was no immediate word from L.A. county or city officials about what that could mean at area vaccination facilities.

The recommendation comes as all residents age 16 and over will now be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at L.A. city-run sites.

However, L.A. County-run sites will wait until Thursday to expand eligibility to those age 16 and over, when California officially lowers the eligibility age to 16 statewide.

Appointments for the vaccines at city sites can be made here. Although the sites are operated by the city, they are open to any L.A. County resident.

The city operates sites at San Fernando Park, Hansen Dam, Crenshaw Christian Center, Lincoln Park, Pierce College, USC University Park, Los Angeles Southwest College and Dodger Stadium. It also took over operation of the site at California State University, Los Angeles, from FEMA on Monday.

Dodger Stadium is one of the city-run sites which has been offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

L.A. County’s allocation of vaccine this week is expected to total 323,470, a significant decline from last week. However, there are still expected to be about 500,000 total available doses in the county, thanks to non-county or city providers, such as pharmacies, who receive direct allocations from the state and federal governments.

