LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Caitlyn Jenner has announced that she is running for governor of California.

The 71-year-old Jenner reported the news Friday morning.

“I’m in! California is worth fighting for,” she tweeted.

In a letter posted to social media, Jenner took aim at Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is facing a possible recall election later this year.

“This isn’t the California we know,” Jenner wrote. “This is Gavin Newsom’s California, where he orders us to stay home but goes out to dinner with lobbyist friends.”

Jenner will join a crowded field, that includes former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and businessman John Cox.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality TV star and Olympic gold medalist had previously entertained the idea of a political bid in 2017, saying at the time that she had considered running for Senate in California.

Caitlyn came out as a transgender woman in 2015 and has since been a vocal advocate for transgender rights and the LBGTQ community.

“For the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people,” Jenner wrote Friday. “Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.”

Newsom, meanwhile, is facing a major recall effort. To qualify for a special election, organizers needed to collect about 1.5 million verified signatures by March 17. Organizers, however, say they collected more than 2 million since last June. County election officials have until April 29 to verify their authenticity and notify the secretary of state with the results, according to CBS Sacramento.

The special election would be held 60 to 80 days after the votes are verified, according to CBS News.

If it does indeed qualify, voters will be asked two questions: one asking whether Newsom should be recalled and a second asking to choose his replacement in the event the recall passes.

If he were to keep his seat, however, he would again be challenged in the 2022 governor’s race.