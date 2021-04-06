The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality TV star and Olympic gold medalist had previously entertained the idea of a political bid in 2017, saying at the time that she had considered running for Senate in California.

“Over the next six months or so, I got to find out where I can do a better job, can I do a better job from the outside kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, or are you better off from the inside,” Jenner told John Catsimatidis on the “Cats Roundtable” radio show in 2017. “We’re in the process of determining that, and, yeah, I would look for, a senatorial run.”

Caitlyn came out as a transgender woman in 2015 and has since been a vocal advocate for transgender rights and the LBGTQ community.

She once starred in the E! reality show with her blended Calabasas-based family, including Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and her former spouse Kris Jenner.

On April 5, Jenner’s Twitter account retweeted someone’s post saying “the power Newsom has is ridiculous” due to the state of California still not fully returning to business as normal as the pandemic continues.

Jenner has not yet commented publicly about the reports of her exploring a run for governor as Republicans’ effort to recall Newsom continues to gain momentum.